Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the NFL offseason roars on, Denver Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been subject to trade rumors. However, the Broncos appear to have changed their tune when it comes to Jeudy and Sutton.

The Broncos don’t seem interested in trading Jeudy or Sutton, via Mike Klis of 9News. While teams have called about a potential trade, the Broncos are optimistic both receivers will thrive under head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Denver drafted Jeudy with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries have hurt Jeudy a bit, as he has yet to appear in all 17 games during a season in his three-year career. When healthy, Jeudy has caught 157 passes for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s coming off his best season as a pro, as Jeudy gained career-highs in yards (972) and touchdowns (6).

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sutton has been with the Broncos in 2018 after they made him a second-round pick in that year’s draft. The wide receiver was a Pro Bowler in 2019. However, an ACL tear limited him to just one game in 2020. During his entire five-year tenure with the Broncos, Sutton has caught 239 passes for 3,487 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Broncos know they need to improve their passing attack. Denver ranked 19th in passing offense this past season, averaging 211.3 yards per game through the air. As the Broncos get ready for their second year with Russell Wilson, and their first under Peyton, Denver’s front office feels the team is in a better place with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on the roster.