The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner and plenty of rumors are circulating. Perhaps one of the more interesting teams is the Los Angeles Chargers. They hold the No. 5 overall pick and are reportedly ‘”eager” to trade out and move back a bit in the first round.
New head coach Jim Harbaugh has already added a lot of pieces to the roster and coaching staff this offseason. And, the former Michigan coach fresh off a national championship with the Wolverines could have an eye on his former running back in Ann Arbor, Blake Corum (h/t Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN).
‘No running backs are expected to go in the first round, and there's a great variety of opinion on which one will be the first back selected this year. I've spoken to scouts from multiple teams who think Michigan's Blake Corum might be the best of the bunch and believe Jim Harbaugh's Chargers will do what it takes to make sure he's reunited with his college coach.'
There is no surprise that Harbaugh might want to reunite with Corum, and former Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson mentioned Harbaugh could take a handful of Michigan players in the NFL Draft.
Corum's last two seasons at Michigan were impressive. He rushed for 1,463 yards with 18 scores in 2022 and 1,028 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023, so there is a lot to like about Corum and how his game translates to the NFL.
Blake Corum could be first RB selected in 2024 NFL Draft
As of now, it seems highly unlikely that Corum or any other running back will be selected in the first round of the draft. Last year, both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs heard their names called on the first night. This time around, it probably won't happen (although you never know).
Nonetheless, Blake Corum is widely regarded as the best or the second-best RB in the class, so he should be selected somewhat early on Day 2. Trey Benson from Florida State and Clemson's Will Shipley are other candidates to potentially be the first RB selected.
Chargers have already added to the RB room in free agency
The Chargers have been active in free agency and the trade market. They dealt Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and Mike Williams to the New York Jets in a series of moves. Austin Ekeler left via free agency and signed with the Washington Commanders, so a few big pieces of the offense are elsewhere.
But, they brought in former Baltimore Ravens RBs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to add to the running back room. So, adding Corum to this group would give the Chargers a loaded 1-2-3 punch at the position. Whether or not Corum ends up in LA remains to be seen, but there is a very real possibility.