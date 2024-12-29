The New York Giants, if things hold, will be picking first during the 2025 NFL Draft, but who will be making that selection and who will be coaching that player seems uncertain as team owner John Mara evaluates the futures of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

This season, the Giants have won just two of their 15 games, last emerging victorious in the first week of October. While that benefits the team's draft position, considering they seemingly entered the season with much higher expectations, it has not benefited the job security of Daboll nor Schoen, who both arrived in January 2022 in New York from Buffalo, where they worked together for four seasons.

In their three seasons with the Giants, Daboll and Schoen have seen the team's win total decrease each year; after a 9-7-1 campaign that featured a playoff appearance and win in 2022, the Giants won six games last year, and they can finish with a maximum of four wins this season if they were to win each of their final two games.

Despite the downward trend, Mara expressed support for Daboll and Schoen earlier this season by saying the team was “not making any changes” during or after the season. However, there was speculation that Mara could change his mind if the Giants continued to lose, which they have done; since Mara said Schoen and Daboll's jobs were safe, New York has lost all eight of its games, extending the longest active losing streak in the NFL to 10.

As a result, Mara is reportedly considering going back on his word and making at least one change after watching his team miss the playoffs for the 11th time in the 13 seasons since winning Super Bowl XLVI.

“This season has been a roller coaster for the Giants, to say the least,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote. “Schoen and Daboll showed promise early on, but the team’s struggles down the stretch have given ownership a lot to think about. Around the league, there’s growing chatter that the Giants might move on from Daboll while Schoen continues to operate like he’ll still be around for 2025. Though I’m told that while there’s a lot of speculation right now, no decision has been made.

“One thing that’s become clear from those close to the situation: Schoen and Daboll are not seen as a package deal. Though they arrived from Buffalo together and have contracts that align, ownership is evaluating them separately.”

Before becoming the Giants' head coach, Daboll spent four seasons as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator, a position in which he mentored Josh Allen from inaccurate rookie to All-Pro quarterback. Similarly, Schoen spent five years in Buffalo as the assistant general manager under Brandon Beane. Schoen previously worked for the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins.