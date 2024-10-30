Cooper Kupp trade rumors were previously swirling. The Los Angeles Rams were struggling and Kupp's future with the team was in question. With the Rams climbing back into contention, though, a Kupp trade is reportedly becoming increasingly unlikely, per Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

Graziano wrote that he believes Kupp “isn't going anywhere” while Fowler wrote that it “feels” like Kupp is “off the market.”

Kupp is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he has dealt with injury concerns in recent seasons. Nevertheless, he would likely draw plenty of interest if made available before the trade deadline. The Rams are now seemingly in a position where they want to contend, though.

LA is just 3-4 this season, but the three teams ahead of them in the NFC West are only 4-4. Given the standings situation, the Rams are certainly alive in the postseason conversation. A Cooper Kupp trade could still happen if the Rams determine that they are not a Super Bowl contender, but the ESPN report suggests that Kupp is going to end up staying in Los Angeles for now.

Cooper Kupp's impact on the Rams

Kupp has been limited to three games played in 2024. During that span, the Rams receiver has recorded 23 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp has been productive in limited action and he can help the Rams take a big step forward as the season continues.

Puka Nacua also recently returned from injury. Together, Kupp and Nacua make one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. If they can stay healthy, Los Angeles' passing attack projects to be quite dangerous.

The Rams will attempt to reach the .500 mark for the season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST in Seattle in what should be a competitive game.