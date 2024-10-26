The Dallas Cowboys find themselves at a critical point in the 2024 campaign. With a 3-3 record, they have a huge Sunday Night Football contest against the San Francisco 49ers on their hands that could ultimately determine whether or not they are able to turn their season around. On offense, it looks like Dallas could be set to get a boost from veteran running back Dalvin Cook.

The Cowboys rushing attack, led by Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, has been the worst in the league this season, as they are averaging just 77.2 yards per game on the ground to this point. However, they have been stashing Cook on the practice squad all season long as he gets himself into football shape, and it sounds like he may finally be ready to take the field for Dallas in Week 8 against San Fran.

“Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook's chances are better than ever to make his season debut Sunday night against San Francisco. A team source said Cook was ‘getting closer' after this week's practices. There's no firm determination yet on his availability — Dallas will decide Saturday whether to elevate him from the practice squad — but Cook is ready for his chance and had a productive practice week.” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Cowboys could use some vintage Dalvin Cook performances to help their offense

Cook is a four-time Pro Bowl running back who enjoyed a strong six season stint with the Minnesota Vikings to open his career. He ended up getting cut after the 2022 when he refused to take a pay cut, and he struggled with the limited opportunities he found himself with while on the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens last season (67 CAR, 214 YDS, 15 REC, 78 YDS).

Even though he's 29 years old, which is somewhat older for a running back, Cook is only one season removed from posting 1468 yards from scrimmage and ten total touchdowns in 2022 with the Vikings. Considering how badly Dallas has struggled on the ground so far this season, giving Cook an extended look in the backfield could be what the team needs to get their run game going.

While Dowdle and Elliott figure to both continue to play a role in the rushing attack moving forward, Cook will have an opportunity to earn himself some touches if he does end up getting promoted to the active roster for this game. He may not be the same player he was during his prime with the Vikings, but if he can provide anything from the running back position for the Cowboys, he could help Dallas get back on track after their slow start to the season.