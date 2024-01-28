The Cowboys may not lose Dan Quinn despite rampant head coach interest.

As teams around the NFL look for their next head coach, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has seen his name come up in numerous searches. But with head coach opportunities dwindling, Quinn has a backup plan should he not land a new role.

If Quinn isn't hired as a head coach, he is planning to return to the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator, via Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. He is a well respected member of the organization and would be welcomed back if he chose that route.

Still, Quinn will continue to interview for head coaching vacancies. The Washington Commanders – who he is meeting with on Tuesday – and the Seattle Seahawks are the only teams without a head coach. Quinn has ties to Seattle during his time crafting the Legion of Boom. He'll be a highly considered candidate in both searches.

But if they fall through, Dallas will retain their defensive coordinator. Which would be a massive boost for the Cowboys.

Quinn arrived to Dallas in 2021 after a six-year stint as the Atlanta Falcons head coach. In year one, the Cowboys struggled, ranking 19th in the league by allowing 351 yards per game. Year two had Dallas in 12th spot, allowing 330.2 YPG. And in 2023, the Cowboys ranked fifth in total defense, allowing 299.7 YPG.

The point is, Dan Quinn has helped the Cowboys defense gradually improve. Clearly the team understands and knows how to succeed in his system. While the Seahawks and Commanders will look to poach him, the Cowboys now know where they stand in the midst of Quinn's potential HC situation.