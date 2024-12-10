After leading Colorado football to a 9-3 record and landing within the top 25 teams in the nation, Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders doesn't appear to be making the jump to the NFL next season, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The evaluators and executives I've checked with so far aren't hearing Sanders' name often in coaching circles — at least not yet,” Fowler wrote.

The current outlook on this offseason's NFL coaching candidate pool looks to be a weaker class compared to past years. However, Sanders isn't expected to move from college to the pros in 2025.

Fowler went on, detailing the lack of fit between Sanders and current NFL head coaching vacancies thus far.

“The [Dallas Cowboys] job is not open now, and Sanders is not seen as a natural fit for the vacant spots in Chicago, New Orleans or New York,” Fowler wrote. “The way some see it, his style — including lengthy motivational speeches — is better suited for the college game.”

And while Sanders succeeded in both college and the pros as a player, it appears his coaching style is a better fit at the college level. Being a head coach at both levels is an incredibly taxing job, requiring a much different skill set. For example, see Urban Meyer.

Some great college football coaches make poor NFL head coaches, and vice-versa. Considering Fowlers' assessment from what he's heard around the league, Colorado football doesn't appear to be losing their head coach this offseason.

However, with Sanders marching to the beat of his own drum at times, he can be difficult to predict.

Colorado football HC Deion Sanders expected to return in 2025, forgoing NFL

His first season with Colorado football's program was seen as a bit of a disappointment, considering the national hype around him and the Buffaloes. However, in 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-3 record in their first season in the Big 12.

Following an improved 2024 season for Sanders and the Buffaloes, Colorado is set to play BYU in the Alamo Bowl, which will be his final game coaching Shilo and Sheduer Sanders.

And considering Sanders plans on all his starters playing, including Heisman trophy front-runner Travis Hunter, Colorado looks to end their season with one final win.

Though some are focused on where Sanders is going next, it doesn't appear that Colorado's coach is heading anywhere anytime soon.