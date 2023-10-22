The Philadelphia Eagles are once again one of the very best teams the NFL has to offer. But the Birds have been bitten badly by the injury bug, which will necessitate some moves ahead of the October 31 trade deadline. The Eagles signed Julio Jones amid injuries to their wide receivers and now will look for some help on defense.

Jones is known as quite the tackler but Philly needs some real defenders to bolster its defense. More specifically, the Eagles are looking to trade for a safety, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The Eagles are dealing with Reed Blankenship's ribs injury that will keep him out for multiple games. Rookie Sydney Brown is good to go along with Terrell Edmunds but they could still use additional help in that position. The defensive line is doing quite well and they have talent at the cornerback spots but they need help over the top to contain wide receivers.

At this point in the season, the Eagles have surrendered the fifth-most receptions to wide receivers and are just one of two teams to allow eight touchdowns to wideouts. While it is true that their schedule to this point has featured some highly talented players at that position, it's still an area they have to improve in if they want to get back to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have plenty of time to make a trade and general manager Howie Roseman is never one to sit back and not play things aggressively. Be on the lookout for Philly to make a move.