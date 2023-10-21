Following the Philadelphia Eagles' upset loss to the New York Jets in Week 6, they are making quite the move heading into Sunday's clash with the Miami Dolphins. Just days after signing Julio Jones to the practice squad, the team is elevating him to the NFL roster, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The five-time All-Pro did not have long to find his bearings with Philly but is nevertheless expected to debut versus Miami. Expectations must be tempered from franchise and fans alike, as Jones appears to be in the twilight of his career. Injuries and inconsistent passing offenses caused him to struggle in the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

The Eagles are hoping their loaded offense, led by Super Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts, can help Jones turn back the clock a bit. If there is any chance at a legitimate revival, this place feels as safe a bet as any for it to happen. In addition to Hurts, a top offensive line, two impactful wide receivers, an effective tight end and a strong running game should give the 34-year-old plenty of opportunities to get in the end zone.

Philly will presumably manage Jones' snap count in his first game of the season, considering he missed all of training camp. But the seven-time Pro Bowler does not need to log a heavy target share. He can change the game with one catch.

A prime-time showdown with the Dolphins will add a ton of excitement to Julio Jones' NFL return. Will the rich somehow get even richer?