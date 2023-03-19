Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Dallas Cowboys made a major addition to their passing attack when they traded for former Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks. However, while Cooks’ door with the Cowboys just opened, Odell Beckham Jr.’s might’ve just closed.

Dallas’ trade for Cooks will likely take the Cowboys out of the running for Beckham Jr., via ESPN’s Ed Werder. The Cowboys believe that acquiring both Cooks and Beckham Jr. would be, “hard to do.”

The Cowboys have been rumored to be one of the biggest suitors in the OBJ race. Owner Jerry Jones has made numerous comments on a potential Dallas-Beckham Jr. union. However, with the Cowboys deciding to deal for Cooks, it seems likely that OBJ won’t be playing in Dallas.

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t play in 2022 as he recovered from ACL surgery. But with the wide receiver now fully healthy, he is one of the bigger fish still on the open market. Beckham Jr. is a three-time Pro Bowler, the 2014 Rookie of the Year and a Super Bowl champion. He has 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns over his eight-year, NFL career.

As OBJ looks for his next team, it doesn’t appear like it’ll be the Cowboys. Dallas dealt a fifth and sixth-round pick to the Texans to acquire Cooks. While it isn’t hefty draft capital, the Cowboys will be paying $12 million of Cooks’ salary. Dallas might not have or may not be willing to use more of their cap space on a highly-priced WR.

Beckham Jr. has been one of the most prolific receivers during his time in the NFL. However, as the Cowboys look to their future, they decided Brandin Cooks was a much better fit. OBJ’s free agency carousel will now keep spinning.