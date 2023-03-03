The New York Giants face a massive $40+ million decision on the future of quarterback Daniel Jones. It now appears that the Giants are inching ever closer to locking Jones up on a long-term contract extension.

There has been progress in contract talks between Jones and the Giants, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. There’s a possibility a deal comes in place by early next week. When/if Jones does re-sign with the Giants, his annual salary is expected to start with the number four.

Jones’ desire contract seems to have been a sticking point in talks with the Giants thus far. The quarterback is said to be seeking $45+ million on his next contract. However, while the number may be high, New York seems prepared to match it.

Daniel Jones is coming off a breakthrough in 2022 with the Giants. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones’ completion percentage and passing yards were both career-highs while his interception number was a career-low. The Giants’ QB also made great strides on the ground, rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns, both career-highs.

Jones led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and their first postseason appearance since 2016. After making a run to the Divisional Round, New York is understandably interested in running it back with Jones again.

Paying $40+ million for Jones seems disproportional after his early career struggles. He had 22 interceptions through his first two seasons. But $40+ million contracts are becoming the new norm for starting quarterbacks. Jones has proven he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Giants are hoping he’ll do so in New York.