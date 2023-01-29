The Miami Dolphins have made a major addition to their coaching staff, hiring Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator. A former head coach of the Denver Broncos, Fangio gives the Dolphins one of the more respected defensive minds in the NFL.

The Dolphins have signed Fangio to a three-year deal with a fourth-year option, via the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. While financials weren’t disclosed, Pelissero reported that Miami has made Fangio the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Miami was in some serious need of defensive help. Under Josh Boyer, the Dolphins ranked 18th in total defense, allowing 337.8 yards per game. They truly struggled in the passing game, allowing 234.8 yards per game through the air.

Vic Fangio spent this past season as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles. From 2019-2021, he was the head coach of the Broncos. Denver finished eighth in total defense – 326.1 yards per game – during his final season in 2021.

Fangio has also spent time as the defensive coordinator of both the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014) and Chicago Bears (2015-2018). The 49ers finished fifth in total defense in 2014 (321.4 YPG) while the Bears were the third-best defensive team in the NFL during the 2018 season, allowing 299.7 YPG.

The Dolphins managed to sneak into the playoffs this season, but were eliminated in the first-round. Now, Miami has brought in one of, if not the best defensive coordinator on the market to lead their defense. Head coach Mike McDaniel will be entering his second year in Miami at the start of next season. Having Fangio should help McDaniel improve as a coach and should immediately bolster the Dolphins’ defense.