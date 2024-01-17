After originally being blocked, the Jaguars will now interview Ryan Nielsen for their open DC role.

After watching their playoff hopes crumble in front of them, the Jacksonville Jaguars knew some changes needed to be made. One key area the Jaguars can improve in is on the defensive side of the ball.

Jacksonville has already begun that transition, firing defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his entire staff after the 2023 season. As the Jaguars look for his replacement, Jacksonville will be interviewing Atlanta Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen for the vacant position, via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The Jaguars had originally been blocked from the Falcons for interviewing Nielsen. They got the same treatment from the Carolina Panthers in terms of Ejiro Evero. But Atlanta has at least now had a change of heart and will allow Jacksonville to try and lure Nielsen away.

Nielsen was in his first year as the Falcons DC after previously serving as co-defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints. His arrival was a major boon in Atlanta as the team finished 11th in total defense, allowing 321.1 yards per game. A year prior, the Falcons had ranked 27th in the league by allowing 352.1 YPG.

Jacksonville could certainly use some Nielsen magic on the defensive side of the ball. The Jags ranked 22nd in the league by allowing 342.8 YPG. After their postseason chances slipped through their hands, having a strong defense will be crucial for the Jaguars.

With the Falcons now making Ryan Nielsen available, the defensive coordinator is sure to have interest throughout the league. But as the Jaguars go through a defense makeover, Nielsen is a top candidate to lead the charge.