The New York Jets and their fans can feel it. After a meeting with Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in California, the Jets believe they’re ‘on the brink‘ of pulling off a trade for Rodgers, sources told Dianna Russini of ESPN in the latest NFL rumors.

Russini reports that there was “optimism” within the Jets organization already when it came to Aaron Rodgers, even before the four-time NFL MVP met with owner Woody Johnson and New York brass.

But Russini’s sources are saying that optimism is now at an all-time high after a Jets meeting with the Packers star that left Johnson “excited and satisfied” about his view on Rodgers’ potential fit.

Russini adds that the Packers and Jets “remain engaged” in trade talks on Rodgers.

The Jets may feel optimism at the moment, but it will ultimately be up to the front office to (excuse the bad pun) land the plane when it comes to the Rodgers trade.

After a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, a raw and honest Rodgers thought out loud about the possibility of stepping away from the game.

While he was unsure of his future, Rodgers also made it clear he would not “hold the Packers hostage.”

To aid in his big decision, Rodgers embarked on a darkness retreat, a four-day period of isolation in a pitch-black room that included some meditation and deep thinking about his life.

The Packers star had hoped that the retreat would give him a better understanding of where he’s at in his life.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had said that he still wasn’t sure about Rodgers’ future at the NFL Combine.

Shortly after that, the team granted the star QB permission to talk with the Jets.

Now, NY believes they’re close to a blockbuster deal.