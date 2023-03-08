The New York Jets converted $4.5 million of tight end CJ Uzomah’s salary into a bonus, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

The move cleared $3.6 million in cap space.

The Jets signed CJ Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million deal in March 2022 after he played for a Cincinnati Bengals team that appeared in the Super Bowl. The former fifth-round draft selection out of Auburn spent seven years with the Bengals before he signed with the Jets, recording 1,591 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 163 receptions. New York’s leading receivers at the tight end spot before Uzomah entered were Ryan Griffin and Tyler Kroft, who hauled in a combined 43 passes for the Jets in 2021.

He came on the same day the Jets reached agreement with offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, according to NYJets.com contributor Jack Bell.

He earned 232 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Jets in 2022. He played in 60% or more of the team’s offensive snaps on six different occasions, taking part of as many as 78% of snaps on offense in a 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in October, according to Pro Football Reference.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

CJ Uzomah had a quick and confident answer for what it would look like if New York quarterback Zach Wilson made similar improvement as Burrow did in a 2022 interview.

“I think the game’s slowing down for [Wilson] already,” Uzomah said. “You can see it in his reads and what he’s doing when he’s looking off defenders, how he’s delivering the ball … he’s got a helluva’ an arm. … I think he’s doing a tremendous job already.”

The move occurred amid several rumors of the Jets pursuing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A group of Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, were scheduled to fly out and meet Aaron Rodgers in person, wrote Rob Demovsky and Dan Graziano of ESPN.