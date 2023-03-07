The New York Jets are hot on the pursuit of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have gone to the team’s namesake in their latest attempt to trade for Rodgers.

A contingent of Jets team officials are scheduled to fly out and meet Rodgers in person, via Rob Demovsky and Dan Graziano of ESPN. New York’s flight to meet with Rodgers comes after the quarterback was granted permission to speak to the Jets about a potential trade.

Owner Woody Johnson has already been adamant this season about his willingness to find a veteran quarterback. After the New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr, the Jets’ need at QB was only exacerbated. Now, the team’s brass is flying to Rodgers in an effort to convince him to join the team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New York is in desperate need of a quarterback. The Zach Wilson experiment has failed while Mike White nor Joe Flacco give the Jets much potential in the future. New York had the fourth-best defense in the NFL, allowing 311.1 yards per game. Trading for Rodgers would drastically improve the Jets’ offense and therefore increase New York’s playoff potential.

Aaron Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005. He has thrown for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns over his NFL career. Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

The Jets’ main priority this offseason was finding the right quarterback to right the ship. New York seems to think that QB is Rodgers. The Jets will now fly to Rodgers, hoping to secure a commitment to the team for this upcoming season.