The New York Jets have put trade talks on hold for wide receiver Mike Williams with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the Jets traded for Davante Adams, the door was left wide open for contending teams around the NFL. Williams has become the most likely member of the Jets WR room to be moved ahead of November 5, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

When the team reunited Adams with Aaron Rodgers, that all but set the timer for Williams, who plays to a very similar style as the All-Pro wideout. The Jets have considered all options. Even star playmaker Garrett Wilson's name has been involved in trade speculation amid Adams' arrival to East Rutherford. That said, the Jets are reining in the overreactions to such a gargantuan organizational shift.

The Jets face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pivotal Week 7 AFC matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday Night Football, and appear to be focused on their current personnel as they desperately need a victory.

When the Buffalo Bills came to town in Week 6, the energy around the Monday Night Football clash was palpable. There was always a feeling that the Jets weren't finished with making changes after firing head coach Robert Saleh, and removing Nathaniel Hackett from play-calling duties.

The Jets may find a Mike Williams trade before Week 8

Similar to how the Jets executed the transaction for Adams early last week, they may not waste any time following their Sunday Night Football outing in Week 7. Williams did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to personal reasons, but should be available against the Steelers.

The Steelers, along with Williams' former Los Angeles Chargers have become two of the most likely destinations. His familiarity with the Chargers may have Williams leaning more towards them at the moment, as far as interest. However, he would quickly become one of the best offensive weapons in Pittsburgh if he were to go there.

Assuming he has another quiet outing on Sunday Night Football, a deal to move on from Williams while teams still need a vertical playmaker, could happen sooner than later.