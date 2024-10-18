Thrust in the middle of the trade rumors, New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams seems to be taking it all in stride. When asked by SNY's Connor Hughes if he wanted to traded and play elsewhere, he offered a cryptic six-word response.

“I am where my feet are.”

And despite appearing on this week's injury report as he did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, head coach Jeff Ulbrich clarified via Hughes that Williams would play this week.

“Mike Williams will play on Sunday against the Steelers, Jeff Ulbrich says,” Hughes posted on social media. “He practiced fully today.”

Williams had been the Jets' No. 3 receiver behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. He has just 205 snaps this year behind Wilson's 369 and Lazard's 355. With the arrival of Davante Adams, it seems like a no-brainer that the Jets would move on from Williams. Aaron Rodgers has also thrown him under the bus recently for not knowing the routes in key situations.

Davante Adams will not save the Jets

The Jets' defensive DVOA ranks 16th and 22nd on offense. Teams need accountability. It's clear no one is accountable or creating a sense of accountability on the Jets. When the quarterback publicly blames his No. 3 receiver and goes to the media about the team's business every week, what's to be expected?

When Aaron Rodgers is implying via the media that what will save the offense is the addition of another player, even though Adams is a great player, what happens if there isn't an immediate improvement on offense? Who takes the blame then? Or more appropriately, who becomes the scapegoat?

With Williams halfway out the door via trade rumors, he should move on as they had no idea how to use him. NFL insider Dianna Russini reported multiple teams have contacted the Jets to acquire him.

“The Chargers, Steelers and Saints are among several teams reaching out to the Jets about WR Mike Williams, per sources,” Russini said.

One player who is happy to be elsewhere is Eagles OL Mekhi Becton.

“I don't wanna play in that shitty stadium,” he said. “It's bad. Everything is just bad about that stadium. I don't really like it. I'm just glad I only gotta do it one time a year. Just gotta go in there, do my 1-11 and go home.”

“You can just tell the difference like if you was to get on that turf and (then) go on a different turf… You can tell. It's a night and day difference in turf. It just feels lifted. There's a lot of things that doesn't feel right about that turf.”

Sometimes, the turf is greener.

The Jets are traveling to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 7 on Sunday, October 20 at 8:20 p.m. EST.