After parting ways with Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys are casting a wide net in search of their next head coach. Coming out of the Divisional Round, the Cowboys had found another candidate of interest.

The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL with their 45-31 victory over the Detroit Lions. In turn, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has now become a name to watch the the Cowboys' head coach search, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The Cowboys are expected to take their time, talk to more candidates,” Rapoport said. “For instance, wouldn't be surprised if they put in a request and ended up speaking with Kliff Kingsbury whenever he is eligible. He is at least someone they have some interest in potentially exploring.”

“The Cowboys know how coveted their job is, they know what kind of opportunity it is, they know the roster,” Rapoport continued. “They do believe they'll be able to get a top candidate. I don't get the sense they're in a hurry at all.”

Dallas will need to be patient if they want to land Kingsbury. Washington's offensive coordinator said he wouldn't take on any interviews as long as the Commanders were still in the playoffs. His team's performance against the Lions certainly opened some eyes.

In their 45-point outburst, quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 22-of-31 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added another 51 yards on the ground as Washington scored three rushing touchdowns. As a whole, the Commanders gained 481 yards of total offense.

All of this came after a stellar regular season in which Daniels proved he is already one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Washington entered the playoffs ranked fourth in total offense, averaging 415.5 yards per game.

While Kliff Kingsbury's crew has been performing all year, the Cowboys' eyes were finally opened after the Divisional Round. The Commanders' major win propelled them one step closer to the Super Bowl. It also could land Kingsbury another head coaching job within the division.