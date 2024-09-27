As the Green Bay Packers prepare for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, they get crucial injury updates on key players like quarterback Jordan Love and defensive back Jaire Alexander. After some hopeful news on Love practicing, he is officially listed as questionable along with Alexander according to the team's X, formerly Twitter, account.

This comes after a video posted by Rob Demovsky on X that Love participated in practice once again as it's a very good sign after suffering from a scary injury in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There is no doubt that it's good news for Love, but Alexander on the other hand could be concerning since he did not practice Friday as he deals with a “quadriceps/groin” injury. He practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, but couldn't Friday as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said “any time a guy doesn't practice, it's definitely a concern” per the team's website.

Packers' Jordan Love on possibly ramping up for return vs. Vikings

As for Love who deals with knee injury, LaFleur would say it's “encouraging” that he's practicing, but still not sure on an official decision. On the workload, Love would say Wednesday that he's eager to get back in the swing of things.

“We're building it up for sure,” Love said. “I'm trying to push it and I've been trying to get back as fast as I can no matter who the opponent was.”

If either Love or Alexander were to come back, it would be against a Vikings team that has seen success on both sides of the ball. Especially the defense as coordinator Brian Flores has done an exceptional job at pressuring the signal-caller and putting the players in the right position to succeed.

“They give you a lot of different looks, and much like we talk about the illusion of complexity where we like to give looks that are difficult on the defense, but simple for us, I feel like that's what they do,” LaFleur said. “They have a system in place that makes it easy for their players, or easier for their players to go out there and execute. But it makes it extremely difficult on the offenses they are going against.”

Packers' Jordan Love on preparing for Vikings

Love himself talked about the Vikings defense and how unpredictable they can be, providing praise and respect via the team's website.

“At the snap of the ball, (you're) trying to figure out, ‘Are they bluffing (the blitz)? Are they coming?'” Love said. “It's a challenging defense. Not going to sugarcoat it. But you've got to be able to go out there and play the game and find those completions and get the ball rolling.”

“We've just got to be locked into be able to pick some of that stuff up,” Love continued. “But at the end of the day, it's football and there's always a risk of getting sacked or hit. So like I said, (I'll be) trying to get the ball out of my hands as quick as possible.”

The NFC North showdown between the Packers and Vikings happens Sunday afternoon.