The New York Jets' season has fallen completely off of the rails, as the team currently sits with a dismal record of 2-9 following their most recent crushing home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers looks every bit like the 41 years of age he recently turned, and the Jets as a whole have been unable to get any sustained momentum so far this season.

This has all occurred despite New York making several “all or nothing” moves during this campaign, which included firing head coach Robert Saleh several weeks ago and promoting Jeff Ulbrich to the interim. Ulbrich is not expected to retain that position beyond this offseason, causing some to already begin speculating on who New York may turn to to fill that void.

Now, more light is being shed on one particular candidate's criteria for accepting the job.

“Mike Vrabel has told people that he is open to the #Jets HC job if he approves of the GM hire,” wrote Jake Asman on X, citing a report from Rich Cimini of ESPN during an appearance on his Flight Deck podcast.

It was also reported that “Vrabel doesn’t care what Bill Belichick might think of Woody Johnson and would interview and decide on his own.”

Mike Vrabel has had a good amount of success in his coaching career, including leading the Tennessee Titans all the way to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019-20 season. Vrabel currently serves as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns.

A disastrous season for the Jets

Essentially everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong for the Jets this season. The Aaron Rodgers experiment has been an unmitigated disaster, as the quarterback looks nothing like the perennial MVP candidate he was during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, the Jets' highly touted defense has been up and down throughout the year, at times looking like the elite unit it was billed as coming into the season but at other times looking bizarrely out of sync, particularly since Saleh's firing.

While the Jets haven't officially been eliminated from playoff contention yet, that occurrence is essentially an inevitability at this point, and it's no wonder that fans are already beginning to turn their attention to what this coming offseason will bring.

The Jets will next take the field on Sunday on the road against the Miami Dolphins. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.