The New York Jets swapped offensive weapons for Aaron Rodgers, signing Mecole Hardman on Wednesday and then trading Elijah Moore. Now, the Jets need to swing a trade with the Green Bay Packers to get the future Hall of Famer in Green and White.

Hardman signed a one-year contract with the Jets that could pay out $6.5 million. Then shortly after that news broke, word leaked that the Jets traded Moore to the Cleveland Browns along with their third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 74 overall) for a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) this year.

That extra second round-round selection could play a role in the Jets trading for Rodgers. New York could send one or both of their second-round picks to the Packers as part of a package for the 39-year-old quarterback. Or perhaps the Jets keep both picks, swallow hard and trade their first-round selection (No. 13 overall) for Rodgers.

The swap of young wide receivers is an intriguing play by the Jets. Each has a high upside. But neither is without questions marks. Hardman had core muscle surgery in February and missed 11 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, including Super Bowl LVII. And Moore requested a trade last season when the Jets were having their best stretch of winning football in many years.

There’s much to breakdown here. So, let’s get to it.

Jets replace Elijah Moore with Mecole Hardman

The value of the draft picks involved and how they may/may not affect a Rodgers trade aside, the moves Wednesday boil down to a simple football decision. The Jets chose to replace Moore with Hardman.

Mecole Hardman and his speed are coming to the Jets ♨️pic.twitter.com/FVwRIonYHW — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 22, 2023

Hardman is a flat-out burner, one who has 20 touchdowns (16 receiving, two rushing, two special teams) in 57 NFL games. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash ahead of being a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft and has earned two Super Bowl rings in his first four seasons.

Like Moore, Hardman is best used in the slot, though experienced playing out wide. Hardman has been successful both on deep balls and screens. He’s also a threat, like Moore, on jet sweeps.

The 25-year-old has proven to be more explosive than Moore, though, averaging the second-most yards after catch (8.2) his four seasons in the NFL.

Hardman’s catch percentage (68.6 percent) is also superior to that of Moore (56.3 percent).

Gonna be super fun watching Mecole Hardman next season 🔥⚡️ pic.twitter.com/W0TBfRehQn — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moore was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2021. He flashed as a rookie on a bad team with 43 catches and five touchdowns in 11 games. Things fell apart in 2022, when Moore was rarely targeted by Zach Wilson and finished with 37 catches and one TD in 16 games. The 22-year-old was inactive for one game after he requested a trade and stormed out of practice, screaming expletives at then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Hardman had six touchdowns as a rookie in 2019 and an NFL career-high 59 receptions in 2021. He also brings big-game experience with two Super Bowl rings, and 22 catches and three TDs (two receiving, one rushing) in 10 postseason games.

Plenty of turnover in Jets’ receivers room

There’s been a lot of movement in the Jets’ receivers room this offseason. Allen Lazard and Hardman are in. Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and Moore are out. And it’s likely that Corey Davis will be traded or released in the coming weeks.

Hardman and Lazard, who played five seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay, will start alongside Garrett Wilson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Assuming Davis will not be on the team, more so for salary cap relief than anything else, that leaves disappointing fourth-year pro Denzel Mims as the only other veteran receiver on the roster.

One concern is how long Hardman will be sidelined following surgery. He likely won’t be on the field for OTAs and even training camp would seem to be in question.

Don’t discount the Jets selecting a wide receiver in the middle rounds of the draft, especially since Hardman is on a one-year deal and it’s also unlikely New York will pick up the fifth-year option for 2024 on Mims’ rookie contract.

There’s also the possibility the Jets try to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Mecole Hardman should replace Braxton Berrios in another Jets’ role

Releasing Berrios left the Jets without an experienced kick and punt returner. Hardman should be able to capably take over those roles.

In fact, New York would be swapping one Pro-Bowl returner for another. Hardman was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2019 as a return specialist. Berrios received the same honor in 2021.

Newest Jet Mecole Hardman pic.twitter.com/dzQsqlcJNe — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) March 22, 2023

However, Hardman only returned one kickoff last season (for four yards) and had six punt returns for 55 yards, though he played only eight games. Hardman has only 10 kickoff returns the past three seasons after 27 for a 26.1 yard average in 2019. He has regularly returned punts in his career, though.

Hardman offers the Jets an explosive option. He had a 104 yard kickoff return for a TD in 2019 and a 67 yard TD on a punt return the following season. Right now, backup running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight is New York’s other option to return kicks.