Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs bounced back with a huge game last week vs. the Arizona Cardinals following his suspension from the Green Bay Packers, reportedly for missing multiple practices within a week. Green Bay moved to 4-2 with their blowout win over Arizona, cementing themselves as a legitimate contender in the NFC after their surprise trip to the divisional round of the playoffs a season ago.

With the NFL trade market heating up, many expected Doubs to be a sensible name as a target for other teams in the marketplace considering his apparent discontentment with his role in Green Bay, especially considering that higher profile names like Davante Adams have already been on the move.

However, the latest reports indicate that the Packers and Doubs are now on good terms and that a trade may not be in the cards, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Things appear to have settled between the Packers and Romeo Doubs, so I don't see him as a major trade target as of now. One source said both sides ‘have moved past [the Week 5 suspension] and are focusing on football,'” reported Fowler.

Doubs sure appeared to have put any bad blood between himself and the Packers behind him during his performance on Sunday, as the receiver hauled in two touchdown passes in what ultimately became a 34-13 thrashing of the Cardinals.

What is the Packers' ceiling?

On paper, there is a lot to like about this Packers squad, which features arguably the deepest wide receiver room in the NFL and a solid defense. Love, who showed no ill effects of the injury sustained in Week 1 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, is playing at an elite level as well.

The bad news for Green Bay is that the NFC North is shaping up to be far and away the best division in football this year, as they share a 4-2 record with the Chicago Bears, while the Detroit Lions sit at 4-1 and the Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated at 5-0.

Of course, as more divisional games start to happen, these records will start to have some variety, but it still means that the race for the playoffs will be that much more heated.

In any case, Packers fans can take solace in the fact that Doubs appears to be on much more amicable terms with the organization now.

Green Bay will next take the field for a big matchup at home vs the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.