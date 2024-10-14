After an impressive performance from Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love in another game back, they beat the Arizona Cardinals, 34-13. On top of other great performances from Packers stars like Romeo Doubs, Love would speak to the media after the game about what was the awe-inspiring aspect of the victory which brings the team to a 4-2 record.

Even with the hurdles to jump over like Love's MCL Sprain and Doubs' suspension, they still held the team together in rout to a much needed victory to revive the season. Love himself would talk about the camaraderie between everybody on the team and how they were strong amidst adversity according to The Athletic.

“We’re a family,” Love said. “We’re in this thing all together. Just staying together, keeping that brotherhood is definitely very important to us. Rome, I don’t think Rome’s ever showed emotion when he’s scored any touchdowns, so I think that’s just who he is. It was awesome to get that little group hug we had going out there on his first touchdown. That’s what this team’s all about is that brotherhood, staying together and going out there and playing for each other.”

Packers' Jordan Love on getting a key weapon back

In the win over the Cardinals, Love threw for 258 yards to go along with four touchdowns and one interception as he spread the ball to each of his dynamic receivers. One that has been mentioned was Packers wide out in Doubs who came back from suspension and had three catches for 49 yards with a whopping two touchdowns.

“Just having Rome back out there on the field was awesome,” Love said. “He went out there and made some big-time plays, the two touchdown catches and some more plays before that. It’s awesome to have Rome back out there.”

There is no doubt that fans have been waiting for Love to bounce back after some disappointing outings, especially since he's their franchise quarterback that hopes to lead to more success. His teammates such as Jayden Reed and Christian Watson would complement the way their quarterback played as well which no doubt shows the chemistry between everybody.

Packers' Jordan Love goes through key moment in win over Cardinals

The way he played showed why the Packers signed Love to a four-year, $220 million contract which was the biggest deal when signed. Still, the game Sunday became close when the Cardinals scored 13 consecutive points until Green Bay opened it up again when Love connected with Doubs on their second score to give them a 30-13 lead.

“They went all-out and it’s kind of a look we hadn’t really seen from them, so they did a good job with that,” Love said. “The extra defender was right there on the right side and Romeo was running a double move on the outside and I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get around him or be able to escape, so I trusted Rome and threw him up one. It was one-on-one and he made a great play to be able to catch it and finish in the end zone.”

The Packers are 4-2 in a tight NFC North division as they look to keep up the winning ways next Sunday against the Houston Texans.