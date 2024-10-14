The Green Bay Packers are continuing to build off their solid start to the 2024 NFL season. The Packers are now 4-2 after getting a crucial 34-13 victory against the Cardinals that they dominated wire to wire. Green Bay benefitted from a stellar performance from one player who was returning from a suspension.

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a great performance in his first game after serving a one-game suspension. Doubs hauled in three receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m good, man,” Doubs said in a postgame interview. “I’m just ready to be a ballplayer, try to move past whatever has happened and just get back to our winning culture like Green Bay has always been.”

Doubs' one-game suspension came in Week 5 after he skipped two days of practice and failed to communicate with the team about his absence.

“I was able to get back to my regular self, you know?” Doubs said. “Despite what was going on, I just had to do the best of my ability, just limiting those distractions and ultimately, it paid off.”

Doubs also said “it was a surreal moment” when describing his two touchdowns in his Packers return, and the love his teammates showed him after those scoring plays.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, team respond to Week 6 win and Romeo Doubs' impressive performance

It was all smiles in the Packers locker room after an impressive Week 6 victory over the Cardinals. Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised his team during a passionate locker room speech.

“What do we talk about all week? Complementary football,” LaFleur said in his postgame locker room speech. “Complementary football, four quarters, from start to finish, man give it up for yourselves.”

LaFleur complimented his team for forcing turnovers on defense and dominating on offense. He named multiple individual contributors who helped lead the Packers to victory. LaFleur ended his list by shouting out Romeo Doubs.

“How about this guy coming back, Romeo Doubs with two touchdowns,” LaFleur said before the Packers locker room started going crazy.

LaFleur was not the only one to celebrate Doubs impressive return performance.

Fellow wide receiver Jayden Reed heaped praise on his teammate. Reed said he is proud of Doubs' energy and playmaking ability, which he called a key part of the Packers win.

“I think the most important part is just getting back out there with us,” Reed said.

Next up for the Packers is a spicy Week 7 matchup against the Texans.