By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers enter the offseason looking for Matt Rhule’s replacement at head coach. As the Panthers begin their search, Frank Reich leads a list of four candidates to potentially become Carolina’s next head coach.

The Panthers finished the year with an overall record of 7-10. Rhule coached the team to a 1-4 record this season before being fired. Interim head coach Steve Wilks led Carolina to a 6-6 record the rest of the way.

Wilks may get his interim tag removed, but the Panthers have begun to look at other options for HC. Carolina has requested to interview Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, for their head coaching vacancy.

It was later confirmed, via Pelissero, that the Panthers had also requested to interview Reich, the former Colts’ head coach and Ken Dorsey, the current Bills’ offensive coordinator.

Reich spent five years as Indianapolis’ head coach, leading the Colts to a 4o-33-1 record. He was fired after Week 9 this season after the Colts fell to 3-5-1.

Johnson is in his first season with the Lions’ offensive coordinator. The Lions finished the year with the fourth-best offense in the NFL, averaging 380 yards per game.

Steichen and the Eagles finished the season with the third-best offense in the NFL, averaging 389.1 yards per game. He is in his second year as the Eagles’ OC.

Dorsey helped the Bills finish second in total offense, averaging 397.6 YPG. Dorsey was in just his first season as Bills’ OC.

Reich is a veteran leader while the other three are strong offensive minds. Whoever lands the job will be tasked with leading the Panthers back to the postseason.