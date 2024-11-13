If the Kansas City Chiefs want their success to continue, they'll need to keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes upright in the pocket. However, that will become more difficult if the Chiefs lose one of their top offensive linemen.

Guard Trey Smith is set to hit the open market after the 2024 campaign. He is expected to get a huge contract, with some predicting he could become the highest-paid guard in the NFL. They'll at least be asked to match the $21.5 million high market number. But at that price, the Chiefs may be forced to balk and in turn lose Smith, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Robert Hunt helped reset the market with the Carolina Panthers, signing a five-year, $100 million contract. Smith and his agents will at least be looking to hit that number, if not top it. The Chiefs value Smith and know how important he is to the offensive line. However, they have plenty of money spent elsewhere and could simply be priced out.

If Smith leaves the Chiefs, he'll be departing the only NFL team he's known. Kansas City selected him in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Chiefs found a steal, as the guard has started 59 games ever since. He's also won two Super Bowls with the franchise.

In 2024, Smith has earned an impressive 80.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. His 76.8 percent run block win rate ranks fifth among guards with at least 200 snaps, via Matt Bowen of ESPN. Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes has only been sacked 20 ties, tied for 16th-most in the league.

For now, the Chiefs enter Week 11 atop the league and looking to win their third-straight Super Bowl. But once the final whistle blows, Kansas City must begin thinking about their offseason roster construction. That building process could begin with the crushing loss of star guard Trey Smith.