The Los Angeles Rams have some decisions to make, following their controversial 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. It's interesting to see how quickly things changed for their season with the return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in offense, but they did. The Rams entered the NFC matchup sitting with a 2-4 record, and with heavy competition leering at them from the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Seeing as how they are suddenly knocking on the door for their second consecutive playoff appearance, their roster plans have shifted. While rumors have mostly swirled around Kupp, it appears that the Rams are looking to use value at other areas of their team to make improvements at the trade deadline on November 5.

The Rams and cornerback Tre’Davious White are discussing options for his future, including a potential trade, per sources, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. White received an inactive tag before Thursday Night Football, and now it makes better sense. It marked his third-straight absence.

The uncertainties of White's future with the Rams are simply because of the team's slow start in the standings this season. Now that the team's 2024-25 outlook has taken a positive turn, it's possible that both parties will have a discussion soon that keeps him in Los Angeles. However, league-wide attrition could lead to a deal, per Fowler.

Are the Rams better off trading Tre’Davious White?

White signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Rams last offseason, per Spotrac. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, so the Rams have to decide on their future with the All-Pro veteran sooner than later.

He's been one of the Rams' best defensive stars in his four appearances this season, recording nine solo tackles and two pass deflections.