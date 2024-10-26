In one of the most surprising moves of the 2024 NFL season so far, Puka Nacua made his triumphant return to the field for the Los Angeles Rams just in time for Thursday Night Football, where he went off to the tune of seven catches on nine targets for 106 yards.

Now granted, the idea of the Rams loading up on talent heading into the game wasn't too surprising, as Sean McVay at least expected to have Cooper Kupp back, but when Nacua opened his window, he looked good on the practice field, and ultimately was given the go-ahead to give it the old BYU try in Thursday Night Football? Goodness, it's hard to argue he wasn't the difference between a lost season and a spot as one of the pluckiest 3-4 teams in the NFL.

And yet, all of Nacua's contributions didn't appear on the stat sheet, as McVay told reporters on Friday.

“That was where I was so bummed because people just see the stats that are incredible, but he does so much for the production of the run game. He enables us to be in really different personnel groupings. You guys heard me mention a lot of special players on their defense that are movable pieces or like what Michael Hoecht is to us defensively. That's what Puka Nacua is,” McVay told reporters.

“He just happens to be an All-Pro receiver that has all these stats, accolades, and the fantasy numbers that people get enamored with, but you watch what he did on fourth down-and-one, that play doesn't convert. Those are stops against the Raiders that we had last week and then here he is being able to get a hat on a hat. The guy's a stud, he loves the game, he loves to compete, and I think he gets as much excitement out of catching a touchdown as he does springing a block for Kyren [Williams]. You guys can see that by the authentic enthusiasm and joy he plays with. He brings out the best in everyone around him, and that's as big a compliment as I could say.”

On paper, the Rams aren't paying Nacua – his admittedly small Day 3 draftee salary – to block, as he's such an incredible contributor in the passing game that no one would fault him if he took run plays off. But when you consider Nacua is an active contributor in the open field for runners like Williams, well, Nacura really does look like Los Angeles' next great football star.

Sean McVay was proud to see Puka Nacua return to the field

Elsewhere in his Friday media session, McVay reflected on what it was like to see Nacua return to the field after such a short return window. In McVay's opinion, the effort really highlights what makes the BYU product special, as he played a tangible role in the team's win.

“There were a lot of moments. I think the moment I realized alright, this maniac is really back is when he just stands under the goalpost during our team warmups and just kind of goes back and forth,” McVay noted. “[Offensive Assistant/Pass Game Specialist] Nate Scheelhaase was kind of looking for him, I said, ‘Oh, hey, that let you know he's ready to go, just leave him be.' Really right away. I thought it was good to get that first little drop out of the way, and then you get him a second touch on the second play of the game, where he ends up catching the screen, breaking a tackle to get a first down. His energy, his passion, and his love for the game… this guy is an igniter in every sense of the word. It was awesome having him back out there. I love him.”

Well, based on his lay in Week 8, it's safe to say fans of the Rams love Nacua too, as his excitement and boundless energy have made him as many fans as his incredible on-field production.