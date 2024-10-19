Jay Cutler has found his way back into the news, but it's not for reasons that are very good. On Friday morning, it was revealed that the former Pro Bowl NFL quarterback had been arrested on Thursday night on charges of DUI, gun possession, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, and violation of implied consent law.

This was certainly not a good look for Cutler, but folks were willing to wait to see the full details from the incident before making their decision. However, they don't make Cutler look much better, as he was allegedly involved in a car accident prior to his DUI arrest in which he tried to bribe the other driver with $2,000 to not call the police.

“Jay Cutler was allegedly involved in a car accident shortly before his DUI arrest. The former NFL star rear-ended another car in downtown Franklin, Tenn., Thursday night and allegedly attempted to flee the scene before police arrived, the Franklin Police Department told Page Six in a statement on Friday. Per the police report, Cutler allegedly offered the other driver $2,000 if he didn’t call the police.” – BreAnna Bell, Page Six

Jay Cutler finds himself in hot water after recent arrest

Cutler ended up being released on a $5,000 bond, but the damage has already been done. Not only was he driving under the influence, but he made things even worse by getting in an accident, and then trying to bribe his way out of it. The other driver involved didn't appear to accept Cutler's offer, as the police arrived and took care of the situation.

Cutler enjoyed a 12-year career in the NFL, playing for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. The veteran passer was a Pro Bowler in 2008 with the Broncos, but his struggles with consistency and turnovers often limited his ceiling. Cutler retired after the 2017 campaign with the Dolphins, and has since done work in reality television and as a sports analyst.