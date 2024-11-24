It was a shocking development as the New York Giants released their starting quarterback Daniel Jones after major struggles this season, but now the former first-round selection is focused on the future. While people will speculate Jones' next destination after the Giants, one team that could go after him is the San Francisco 49ers with their current injury to Brock Purdy.

Purdy will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury as people wonder how much time he will miss. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport would speculate himself, saying that San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has opened up the possibility of Purdy missing more than Sunday, making the move to obtain Jones even more likely.

“The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a shoulder injury to starter Brock Purdy, who will miss Sunday's game against the Packers,” Rapoport said. “Head coach Kyle Shanahan left open the possibility that Purdy could miss more than Sunday, with Purdy to be re-evaluated on Monday. If Purdy is deemed in danger of missing more time, San Francisco would make a lot of sense and could be very real.”

Former Giants QB Daniel Jones to 49ers could depend on Brock Purdy

Jones would ask for his release from the Giants as he looks to clear waivers Monday since a team would have to pay him $11.83 million left on his contract if he were to be picked up immediately. As well as the $23 million injury guaranteed for next season.

However, the 49ers may not need Jones as another NFL insider in Adam Schefter of ESPN, would downplay the injury to Purdy by saying that the team has hope he could return next weekend. However, he makes it important to mention that San Francisco thought the same for Sunday's contest against the Packers.

“49ers believe QB Brock Purdy should be able to return next Sunday at Buffalo despite his shoulder soreness,” Schefter posted on his X, formerly Twitter, page. ‘Then again, they also thought he would be able to start today at Green Bay before he couldn’t. Still, for the time being, there does not seem to be a high level of concern.”

Giants and Daniel Jones split ways after almost six seasons together

Giants owner John Mara would release a statement via the team's website on Friday revealing that the team obliged by the 27-year-old's request to be waived. There was a mutual agreement to part ways after Jones spent roughly six seasons with the franchise as he was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him,” Mara said. “We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out, we hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him, we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

At any rate, the Giants will now start Tommy DeVito and look to the foreseeable future, as the same goes with Jones looking to make a fresh start with a new organization next season.