If you're like me, then when you heard that four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were almost officially heading toward a split, your first instinct as to why it was happening was that the Jets were no longer willing to put up with Rodgers' bizarrely confrontational and aloof attitude if he could no longer produce at an MVP level. And if you paid any attention at all to the Jets in 2024, then it's no secret that the 41-year-old Rodgers looked like the oldest quarterback in the NFL.

But according to FOX NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there are financial reasons that take precedent over everything else.

“The Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers wasn’t necessarily about his play — it was more so about his contract and the significant dead money that would remain whenever they eventually parted ways,” Schultz stated on X on Sunday afternoon. “New GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn want to take the hit now and start fresh.”

Okay, so all of this does check out. It's not unheard of for a new regime take over and take their medicine right out of the gate. But let's just clarify something here… if Rodgers hadn't just gone 5-12 as the starting quarterback of the Jets, while seeing notable dips in completion percentage, quarterback rating and on-target throw rate, then we likely wouldn't be having this conversation. With that said, if Rodgers had played to the standard the Jets believed he was going to prior to his 2023 achilles tear, Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey likely wouldn't even be in New York.

Now there are two big questions that remain… what will Aaron Rodgers do, and who will be starting at quarterback for the New York Jets in 2025. The Jets will have their opportunities to address this need during both free agency and in the NFL Draft. As for Rodgers, don't expect any decision from the enigmatic QB until after he gets back from his next darkness retreat.