The NFL Combine is well underway, and one of the big questions everyone had was finally answered on Saturday morning; what would star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young‘s measurements look like at the Combine. Young came in at 5’10, 204 pounds, with a nine and a half inch hand, which is roughly what everyone was expecting.

More attention has been put into Young’s physical build than necessary, but he is still widely expected to be one of the first overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. In the grand scheme of things, Young’s combine measurements don’t mean much, but it’s clear he’s built differently than other quarterbacks in his draft class. The Sporting News highlighted this in a strange graphic they posted on Twitter comparing Young’s measurements to that of the other quarterbacks, and it got roasted heavily before getting quickly deleted.

Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young per Sporting News graphic. https://t.co/2fmUbBAhGe pic.twitter.com/Xby7LSpB3U — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 4, 2023

this is the funniest graphic since the uswnt b/r post with the modern family cast pic.twitter.com/fJf73vNLOA — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) March 4, 2023

While there is a rather notable size different between these four quarterbacks, the whole graphic is strange. Why is Bryce Young made to be so small in comparison to these guys? Or why is everyone else made to be a giant? A five or six inch height difference isn’t really something that is that big of a difference, especially considering each of these guys’ playstyles.

The graphic was quickly deleted, but it didn’t take long for folks to see this and roast it for being rather overdramatic. Just add it to the evergrowing list of strange things folks have done to make note of Young’s undersized build at quarterback. But if he can go out and perform under center in the NFL, nobody will even remember that this was a topic discussion by this time next year.