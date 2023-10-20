With six weeks of the season complete, the 2023 NFL trade deadline of Oct. 31 is quickly approaching. While no significant deals have gone down in recent weeks there is a long list of talented players who may be available for the right price.

With speculation swirling, here are some of the latest rumors about which players could be on the move ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton remain in the headlines

After the Denver Broncos came into this season with promise, things quickly went downhill. With the team now 1-5, a rebuild seems inevitable. Wideout Jerry Jeudy — a 2020 first-round pick — is the most valuable offensive asset for Denver. In the right offense, he could be the go-to guy so many teams crave. Jeudy's relationship with the team has soured, as this week he expressed his frustration with the Denver offense admist the down year.

The latest inside scoop links Jeudy with the Indianapolis Colts, while the Kansas City Chiefs — who just acquired wideout Mecole Hardman — are also in the running for the Denver pass-catcher. The Carolina Panthers are another possible destination for Jeudy. With so many suitors, it only feels like a matter of time until Jerry Jeudy joins a new team.

Alongside Jeudy, Courtland Sutton has been linked to trade rumors since the beginning of the year. The Baltimore Ravens almost traded for him in March, but instead decided to sign Odell Beckham Jr. As with Jeudy, the Colts and the Panthers are ideal fits for the Denver wideout. It will be interesting to see if both receivers end up elsewhere, or if the Broncos prioritize one to build the offense around.

Vikings rebuild could start with Danielle Hunter trade

The NFL leader through six games with eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss, Danielle Hunter is one of the most coveted defensive players on the trade market. The Minnesota Vikings edge rusher is averaging 13 sacks in his last three full seasons, earning Pro Bowl nods each year. The 5-2 Jacksonville Jaguars are said to be in the running for the veteran pass-rusher and are one of the few teams to be directly linked to Hunter, though he would be a good fit for the San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens.

With the Vikings currently floundering at 2-4, it might be time for the team to pull the plug on this season and look ahead to 2024.

Chicago the favorites to acquire Chase Young

The Washington Commanders currently sit at 3-3 and are still very much in contention for the playoff spot. The next few games will be crucial for Washington to determine if the Commanders stand pat or decide to become sellers. Defensive end Chase Young — a former second-overall pick — would be the prime trade candidate should the team start to struggle. Young is a force when he is on the field, but has only played 12 of 34 possible games over the past two seasons. The Commanders declined his fifth-year option for 2024 and Young has responded with a strong start to the season, recording three sacks and 15 QB pressures through five contests.

There are not many concrete connections, but the betting favorite to land Young is the Chicago Bears at +200. While the Bears are not in “Win Now” mode, Young could be a cornerstone in this defense for years to come. And, with free agency looming, is available at an affordable price.