We are now six weeks into the season, and the 2023 NFL trade deadline of October 31 is quickly approaching. While no major deals have gone down in recent weeks, there is a long list of talented players who may be available for the right price.

With guys like Danielle Hunter, Tee Higgins, and Jerry Jeudy as potential trade candidates, who are the best players on the NFL trade block?

10 Best players on the NFL trade block

1) Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

After his dominance in Green Bay, Davante Adams has continued his elite level of production in Las Vegas. Adams led the league with 14 touchdown catches in 2022 and is once again on pace to surpass 1,500 yards receiving. Still, the Raiders finished 6-11 last year and are 3-3 this season as playoff longshots in a deep AFC. Adams has already expressed his disappointment with the team's performance during his tenure in the silver and black, saying his time in Las Vegas so far was, “not what I wanted, for sure.” While a move is unlikely, Davante Adams is the best player who could switch teams before deadline day.

2) Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)

With five Pro Bowl nominations in six NFL seasons, Budda Baker has established himself as one of the league's elite safeties. A trip to the IR ahead of Week 3 clouded his trade availability, but the 27-year-old should be back when he is first eligible in Week 7. Baker has one year left on his contract, but with the Philadelphia Eagles in hot pursuit, the Cardinals may look to trade their star safety ahead of the NFL trade deadline while his value is at its highest.

3) Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings)

The NFL leader through six games with eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss, Danielle Hunter will be one of the most coveted defensive players on the trade market. The Minnesota Vikings edge rusher is averaging 13 sacks in his last three full seasons, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of them. With the Vikings currently struggling at 2-4, Danielle Hunter is currently one of the hottest trade commodities according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, who says, “Hunter is probably the best player with a realistic chance of being moved by this deadline.”

4) Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals)

Tee Higgins' name has been the talk of trade speculation for months. The Bengals were unable to sign Higgins to a long-term deal in the off-season, and with a big deal likely looming for number-one wideout Ja'Marr Chase after the 2024 season, Cincinnati will not have the funds to re-sign Higgins — their number two receiver — to a similar contract. Higgins has also started the season slowly. The fourth-year man has a disappointing 14 catches for 149 yards this season. registering just two catches in each of his last three games. With free agency looming and cap space tight, don't expect to see Tee Higgins in a Bengals uniform next year.

5) Brian Burns (Carolina Panthers)

There were always going to be growing pains for this young Carolina Panthers team, but an 0-5 start surprised even the most pessimistic of predictions. The team desperately needs a star wide receiver after trading away D.J. Moore in a deal that also sent away a pair of first and second-round picks. With so few draft assets, the team will likely need to deal away a prominent player. Linebacker Brian Burns was a Pro-Bowler each of the last two years, racking up 21.5 sacks during that stretch. The edge rusher already has four sacks in five contests this year, but with an expiring contract, the Panthers will look to get some value from him before he departs.

6) Chase Young (Washington Commanders)

The former number-two overall pick is a force when he is on the field, but unfortunately for Chase Young, he is rarely healthy. The defensive end played 12 of 34 possible games over the past two seasons, and, logically, the Commanders declined his fifth-year option for 2024. Young seems to finally be back to himself this season, with three sacks and 14 QB pressures through four contests. If he can stay on the field, Young could be a valuable defensive addition for a playoff contender.

7) Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos)

After a disappointing season in 2022, the Denver Broncos continued their unexpected collapse in 2023. The team is 1-5 through six games with an average of 40 points given up per game. The offense has been a little better, putting up 21.9 points per contest, but the Broncos are on the inside track for a top-five draft pick this spring. Wideout Jerry Jeudy — a 2020 first-round pick — is the most valuable offensive asset for Denver, and, in the right offense, could be the go-to guy so many teams crave.

8) Marquise Brown (Arizona Cardinals)

As with teammate Budda Baker, the Cardinals could look to trade Marquise Brown as the franchise enters what is becoming a complete rebuild. Brown would be a solid number-two wideout for most teams or a great number-three option for a team with more wide receiver depth. Brown is a free agent after this year and is on pace for his second career 1,000-yard season, making him an attractive but more affordable trade candidate at the position ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

9) Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos)

As with Jeudy, Courtland Sutton is a talented receiver who is not getting the opportunities he deserves in Denver, and, as with Brown, Sutton is a solid second option on any NFL team. It is only a matter of time before a struggling Broncos team begins its rebuild.

10) Garett Bolles (Denver Broncos)

Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles has never been a Pro Bowl nominee, with only an All-Pro Second Team nomination in 2020 as his lone award, but the 31-year-old has consistently been a solid starter across his seven NFL seasons. The veteran also has also publically criticized the players and coaching staff, saying, “The bottom line is that we've all got to get better. I've got to get better. Our players have to get better. Our coaches have to be better.” With a salary cap hit of $20 million in 2024, Bolles will likely be out the door before the NFL trade deadline.