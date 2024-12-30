There's never a good time to suffer an injury during the NFL season. That said, Week 17 might be one of the worst possible moments. The NFL playoffs are just around the corner, which makes this a terrible time to get injured. In general, the second half of the regular season is a rough time for injuries because the trade deadline has already passed. That makes it much more difficult to replace players who suffer long-term injuries.

The last few weeks of the regular season are even worse, with the playoffs just around the corner. There's a reason why teams who have clinched the playoffs sometimes decide to rest their players for a week or two.

This NFL Sunday's injury list is headlined by running backs. Chase Brown, James Conner, and Ameer Abdullah are just some of the players who suffered injuries on Sunday during Week 17.

Below, we will explore some of the most important injuries that occurred during the Sunday slate of NFL games during Week 17.

Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown

Brown suffered an ankle sprain during the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's Saturday win against Denver. Thankfully, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Brown has a chance to play for the Bengals in Week 18.

This is great news for the Bengals. Zack Moss is already down for the count with an injury, which has propelled Brown into the starting role.

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner was no sure thing to play in Week 17 after suffering a knee injury the week prior. He was able to suit up on Saturday, but Conner ended up leaving the game during the second quarter.

His status for Week 18 is unknown. This is not as big of a problem for Arizona because they have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Kenny Pickett, TE C.J. Uzomah, DE Bryce Huff

The Eagles suffered multiple injuries during their Week 17 blowout win against the Cowboys. Philadelphia wrapped up the NFC East titlebut sustained some important injuries along the way.

Let's start with Kenny Pickett. The backup QB left Sunday's game with a rib injury. It is certainly impressive that Pickett played through such a painful injury, thanks in part to a pair of pain-killing injections.

This is bad news for an Eagles team that is already down Jalen Hurts, who missed Week 17 with a concussion. His availability for Week 18 will be an interesting situation to watch, especially since there's no longer a division title on the line.

In other Eagles injury news, tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) and defensive end Bryce Huff (shoulder) both left Sunday's game and did not return.

Green Bay Packers DL Devonte Wyatt and S Zayne Anderson

Both Wyatt and Anderson left Week 17's game against the Vikings with concussions.

Wyatt's injury is the most important to focus on right now. He is a starter on defense and will have to be replaced by T.J. Slaton or Brenton Cox Jr. if he is unable to play in Week 18.

Meanwhile, Anderson is a reserve safety who is much easier to replace. Especially considering Green Bay's incredible depth at all secondary positions.

New Orleans Saints DE Payton Turner, LB Jaylan Ford

The Saints have been absolutely decimated by injuries, already down Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara. New Orleans lost a pair of defenders in Week 17, including defensive end Payton Turner and linebacker Jaylan Ford.

Turner suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter and did not return. Losing Turner deals a serious blow to New Orleans' defensive line depth. It puts more pressure on Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson, as there are fewer players to replace them for snaps in the middle of games.

Ford suffered a fibula injury and needed to be carted off the field.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah

The running back room has been a disaster in Las Vegas this season. Ameer Abdullah was thrust into action recently as the team's starting running back. Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury against the Saints and did not return to the game.

If Abdullah is unable to play in Week 18, Alexander Mattison could be in for a huge workload. Rookie Dylan Laube might also get a chance to earn a couple of carries as well.

New York Giants DL Armon Watts

Finally, there's Armon Watts. The veteran defensive lineman was carted off the field in Week 17 after suffering a knee injury against the Colts. Unsurprisingly, he was ruled out shortly after leaving the field.

Watts is one of several Giants defenders who are currently injured. Other injured Giants include Dexter Lawrence, Bobby Okereke, Azeez Ojulari, and Tyler Nubin.