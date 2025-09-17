The Arizona Cardinals placed two defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining them as the team prepares for a pivotal Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that cornerback Garrett Williams and defensive lineman LJ Collier both sustained knee injuries in Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. According to The Athletic’s Doug Haller, the injuries will keep both players out for at least four games, though there remains potential for them to return later this season.

Haller wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Cardinals injury news: Jonathan Gannon says Garrett Williams (knee) and DL LJ Collier (knee) will go on IR with potential to return this season. CB Max Melton expected to practice today. CB Will Johnson (groin) will not practice today. All injured in Sunday's win.”

Cardinals place starters on IR and make roster moves ahead of Week 3 vs. 49ers

Collier has been with Arizona since 2023 and played all 17 games last season, recording 29 tackles, 13 solo and 16 assisted, along with 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and 4.5 stuffs for three yards. Williams, drafted in the third round in 2023, appeared in 16 games in 2024, posting 58 tackles, including 40 solo, one forced fumble, two interceptions, nine passes defended and one stuff.

The Cardinals announced additional roster moves Wednesday to reinforce depth. The team signed cornerback Darren Hall to the active roster from the practice squad. Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe and defensive lineman Zach Carter were added to the practice squad, while linebacker Elliott Brown was released from the practice squad.

We have made the following roster moves: -Signed CB Darren Hall to the active roster from the PS

-Placed DL L.J. Collier and CB Garrett Williams on IR

-Signed CB Ekow Boye-Doe and DL Zach Carter to the PS

-Released LB Elliott Brown from the PS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 17, 2025

The losses come at a time when the Cardinals’ defense has helped fuel a 2-0 start. Arizona held the New Orleans Saints to 13 points in Week 1 and limited the Panthers to 22 in Week 2, forcing two turnovers, including a defensive touchdown.

The Cardinals (2-0) face the 49ers (2-0) Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.