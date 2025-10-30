The Arizona Cardinals have been without Kyler Murray in the previous two games as he's been dealing with a foot injury he suffered in the 22-21 Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. However, it sounds like he has a chance to return in Week 9 for the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

In the latest news roundup on NFL.com, it was said that head coach Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals are preparing for Murray to start against the Cowboys. The 28-year-old quarterback is not yet fully cleared to play, as Gannon stated that Murray must be “fully healthy” before returning to the field. However, this is a big step in the right direction for the seven-year pro.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Cardinals so far, as the quarterback woes have seemingly held the team back. Despite that, having Kyler Murray return as the starter could provide a nice boost for the offense in the second half of the season.

Murray has recorded 962 passing yards, 173 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns (six passing) while completing 68.3% of his pass attempts. His versatility as a passer and runner is something the Cardinals have seemingly been missing in the past two games.

Coming off a bye week, Kyler Murray may have received the extra time he needed to heal his foot fully. But ultimately, the Cardinals still have a few days before making a final decision on his playing status in Week 9 against the Cowboys.