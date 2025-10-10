After missing back-to-back practices with a foot injury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice on Friday. Ahead of the Cardinals' Week 6 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, the team officially designated Murray as questionable, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter via X, formerly Twitter.

“Cardinals officially are listing QB Kyler Murray as questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis,” reported Schefter on Friday afternoon.

Despite the questionable designation, if Murray can play on Sunday, he'll certainly be under center for the Cardinals. The former number one overall pick has continued the up-and-down form he's shown throughout his career over the 2025 season's first few weeks. During Arizona's Week 1 and 2 wins, the Heisman Trophy winner performed like a quarterback who could lead his team to the playoffs. However, the Cards have lost three in a row, and Murray's form has slipped once again. Can he go on Sunday, or will head coach Jonathan Gannon need to turn to veteran backup Jacoby Brissett?

Can the Cardinals get back to .500 with a win over the Colts on Sunday?

If Murray doesn't play, the Cardinals have one of the league's best backup quarterbacks in Brissett. The 32-year-old signed with Arizona this past offseason, joining his sixth NFL team. The former New England Patriots third-round pick has plenty of starting experience, with stints as the number one signal caller with the Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns. While he's likely not a viable long-term option, Brissett could certainly keep the ship afloat if Murray misses time.

However, Murray playing on Sunday will certainly give the Cardinals their best chance versus Indianapolis. The Colts have started a surprising 4-1, taking hold of the AFC South lead. They've won all three of their home games as well, so hosting Arizona on Sunday could play in their favor. Whether it's Murray or Brissett under center, one thing is very clear: a win this weekend could very well get the Cards back on track. Yet, if their losing streak extends to four straight, it could be time to ask some hard questions in the desert.