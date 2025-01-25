The Atlanta Falcons repositioned themselves as a threat to the NFC South title under Raheem Morris. Atlanta stayed in contention for the division crown until falling in its season finale against the Carolina Panthers. Now it's time to bolster the roster via the trade market.

Morris and the Falcons have limited cap space to work with, however. Atlanta is barely above $10 million ahead of the March free agency period, per Over the Cap. Of course, they can free up significant space by pulling off some blockbuster trades or releases.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is already one major topic this offseason. He signed a massive $180 million deal last spring. Cousins, though, delivered mediocre production and eventually lost his spot to rookie Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons can free up lots of cap space by cutting Cousins or finding a trade partner willing to take on his huge contract.

But outside of Cousins, Atlanta has two pivotal offensive positions to address. These trade ideas can bolster the Falcons' chances of finally ending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' string of NFC South championships. Here are two huge trade ideas Morris and the Falcons need to pull off.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

All signs in Los Angeles indicate the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player is on his way out. Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't assure that Kupp is staying in 2025 when talking to the media Thursday.

It's the perfect opportunity for Morris to swoop up a player he knows very well. Morris served as defensive coordinator for the Rams' 2021 championship winning team. He and Kupp continued to collaborate in L.A. for two more seasons.

The Rams can either release or deal away Kupp. Regardless, Kupp carries a $22.2 million dead cap and $29.7 million cap hit for 2025. Trading Kupp can mean his next team restructuring his deal.

Kupp wouldn't just reunite with Morris. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is another former Ram. Robinson brought in the same offense for Cousins and Penix. Kupp will come in knowing the verbiage and route concepts.

The 31-year-old wideout can additionally add needed championship experience in an offense filled with intriguing young talent like Penix, star wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. Kupp isn't the only decorated veteran we believe would fit the Falcons.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

First and foremost, Andrews' fourth quarter drop in the end zone during the divisional round has nothing to do with his name mentioned here. Andrews got greeted with warm support by his teammates, coaches and members of the Ravens' fanbase after that ordeal.

Even if Andrews caught that two-point conversion, he still faces a nebulous future with the team. The Pro Bowl tight end comes with a $16 million cap hit and nearly $6 million in dead cap money for 2025. His contract officially ends in 2026, but Baltimore can consider trading him away to free up space.

Andrews is losing ground in the TE room anyway. Isaiah Likely is on the rise after putting together career-best marks. Likely also is only 24. But one insider dropped this stirring thought involving Andrews.

The three-time Pro Bowler gets shipped to the Falcons in exchange for the even younger Kyle Pitts, as presented by ESPN NFL insider Ben Solak. This move pairs the 2021 Pro Bowler with the fast-rising Likely in Baltimore, while giving Penix a veteran TE to lean on.

Pitts has watched his own production drop since that blockbuster rookie season. The 24-year-old looks like he'll need a change of scenery. Pitts becomes a free agent in 2026, but Atlanta clears more than $10 million by dealing him away.

Atlanta in return will add some established veterans to increase the confidence of Penix. Then give the Falcons enough fuel to end their 10-season NFC South title drought.