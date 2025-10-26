The Atlanta Falcons will be shorthanded for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Falcons WR Drake London popped up on the injury report on Saturday with a hip injury. It appears that injury is significant enough to keep him out of the lineup in Week 8.

London is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Atlanta planned to check in with London at the stadium to determine if he could play in Week 8. Apparently that process did not go well, as London is now inactive.

Atlanta's offense should be noticeably worse without London on the field. The young wide receiver is one of the Falcons' biggest producers, hauling in 38 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

The Falcons may need to place more on Bijan Robinson's plate with London out of the lineup.

Unfortunately, London is not the only Falcons offensive player who will miss Week 8.

Falcons also expected to be without Michael Penix Jr. vs. Dolphins

Atlanta will also be without QB Michael Penix Jr. against the Dolphins.

Penix is officially questionable with a bone bruise but he is not expected to play. Instead, the Falcons should turn to veteran Kirk Cousins after preparing for Penix's absence this week.

“ESPN Sources: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is ‘highly likely' to start Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins as Michael Penix recovers from a bone bruise to his knee,” Schefter reported on Saturday. “Penix was limited at practice all week, and Cousins worked with the first-team offense, gearing up to start Sunday.”

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added on Sunday that Penix has a “real chance” to return in Week 9 against the Patriots. He even claimed that Penix might have been able to play in Week 8 “if it as a playoff game.”

It could be smart for Atlanta to play it safe with their franchise quarterback. Especially when they have a high-priced backup like Cousins waiting in the wings.

Hopefully Atlanta can cruise to an easy victory in Week 8 and get back in the hunt in the NFC South.

Falcons vs. Dolphins kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.