Recently, the Atlanta Falcons made headlines by hiring legendary franchise quarterback Matt Ryan into a front office role to be their new President of Football. The move comes as the Falcons search for both a new general manager and head coach after firing Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris from their respective positions in the aftermath of a disastrous 2025 season.

On Tuesady, Ryan got 100% real on what his role will, and will not, be for the team moving forward.

“I'm not trying to call plays. I'm not trying to run your offense. I’m not trying to pull a Philip Rivers and come back and play,” said Ryan, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter, per the Falcons.

Indeed, Rivers recently shocked the NFL world by coming out of retirement five years after calling it quits and playing a few games at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts amid their quarterback crisis.

Ryan also spent some time with the Colts toward the end of his NFL career, but it appears that he has no interest in making a return to the field.

In any case, priority number one for the Falcons will be finding a head coach who can bring out the best in the talent that Atlanta has assembled in its locker room. While there are major questions at the quarterback position that cannot be ignored, Atlanta has managed to stockpile some very intriguing young players, including Bijan Robinson and Drake London on offense, and James Pearce Jr. on defense, who recently completed an outstanding rookie season.

It remains to be seen how much collaboration there will be between Ryan and whoever the team chooses to be as its next general manager, but for the time being, there seems to be some increased optimism around the Falcons for the first time in a while.