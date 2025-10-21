Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a bone bruise while playing against the San Francisco 49ers recently. Penix got tangled up with some 49ers players during the game, leading up to the injury. It happened in the fourth quarter, during a Falcons loss.

After the Falcons were able to give their quarterback a better evaluation, it appears there is good news. The injury isn't too serious.

“He might be limited a little bit in practice this week….but full expectation is that Penix will be good to go on Sunday against the Dolphins,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Tuesday.

From @gmfb: The latest on injuries to Mike Evans, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr., who has a bone bruise in his lower leg — not his foot — and should be good to go Sunday. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Z0AEsFYFTY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Penix struggled for the Falcons in a loss to San Francisco. The Falcons quarterback was pressured consistently and struggled to connect with his receivers. Penix finished his day with 241 passing yards, but a completion percentage only at 55 percent.

“From Next Gen Stats: Michael Penix Jr. did not complete a single one of his 9 passes under pressure in Week 7 against the 49ers, the most such pass attempts in a game without a completion by any quarterback since 2023 (Sam Howell, 11),” Fox reporter Tori McElhaney posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Falcons lost to the 49ers, 20-10. Atlanta is now 3-3 on the year.

Falcons hope that Michael Penix Jr can have a strong season

Article Continues Below

Penix is in his second season in the NFL. He has struggled at times this year, and was benched at one point during a bad loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons quarterback has 1,409 passing yards this season, with five touchdown throws. He also has three interceptions. Penix has spoken during the offseason about his mission to improve after his somewhat disappointing rookie campaign in 2024.

Penix has certainly improved in some areas. During his 2024 rookie season, he threw for 775 total yards and three touchdowns. He has surpassed those numbers already this season.

The Falcons quarterback was disappointed with the loss to San Francisco.

“It's just small things that we missed, as an offense, to be able to come out victorious today,” Penix said to reporters after the 49ers game. “The defense gave us opportunities.”

Penix is one of several quarterbacks who was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected eighth overall. In college, the quarterback led Washington to the national championship game in 2023. Washington ended up losing that game to Michigan.

The Falcons and Dolphins play Sunday at 1:00 ET.