With the Baltimore Ravens expecting Lamar Jackson back on the field, they are still in the playoff chase. And here are two last-minute trades the Ravens must make before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.

Among the best bets for a Ravens’ trade target is Calais Campbell, a former Baltimore player now with the Cardinals. The Ravens could also look toward boosting the edge rush.

Let’s take a look at the possibilities.

Ravens could chase DT Calais Campbell

The Ravens’ win over the Bears gave the team a sense of hope, especially with the Steelers faltering, according to The Athletic.

“We’re getting a lot more guys back healthy and playing,” said fullback Patrick Ricard, who made his season debut Sunday. “It just feels like a fresh, new start for us. Right now, we’re 1-0.”

And head coach John Harbaugh agreed the team is heading in a good direction, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“By no means does this mean that things are over,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “By no means have we accomplished anything close to what we want to accomplish. But this was a really important game for our team.”

And Campbell makes a lot of sense for a trade target, according to The Athletic.

“Talk of a Ravens reunion with the venerable Campbell has become an annual rite of the football season,” Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “Baltimore nearly acquired him before last year’s trade deadline, but the Dolphins balked. The Ravens were interested in signing him this offseason, but the Cardinals gave him good money and a chance to finish his career where it started.

“With three sacks and nine quarterback hits, the 39-year-old is having another solid season. He’d help the Ravens in several areas. The Cardinals, though, have not indicated that they intend to be sellers, and it’s not certain that Campbell wants to be anywhere else in what could be his last NFL season.”

Ravens need to shore up their below-average defense

But the Ravens are desperate to improve defensively. And despite Zrebiec’s good points, there is talk of the Cardinals shipping Campbell out since their season is completely in the tank, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Even at 39, Campbell has still been an above-average player for the Cardinals this season. He’s on track for a 15th straight year with a 71.0-plus overall PFF grade, and has been a well-rounded addition for Arizona’s new-look defense,” Bradley Locker wrote. “Campbell has generated 11 pressures while also producing a 70.0 PFF run-defense grade.

Article Continues Below

“The Cardinals’ promising start has taken a wayward turn for the worst, one that doesn’t seem especially salvageable. With Campbell at his age and on a one-year deal, shipping him away — particularly to pave the way for playing time for younger players — could be logical.”

Ravens could target Titans edge rusher Arden Key

The Titans are another team that is completely out of contention. And Key could give the Ravens a much-needed boost on the edge. He still brings a punch.

“Key may not be a household name, but he’s still a decent player with a good track record,” Locker wrote. “Although his pass-rush win rate has dropped to 8.2%, he’s been solid against the run with a 65.0 PFF run-defense grade. Plus, he’s reached 39 pressures in each of the last four years.

“With the Titans likely pursuing higher-level edge defenders this offseason, Key is a strong candidate to be traded while in the last year of his contract.”

One problem is a quad injury. That might make the Ravens hesitant to pull the trigger on Key. But the Titans have gotten reasonable play in his absence, according to ESPN.

“The emergence of edge defenders Jihad Ward and Dre'Mont Jones has helped offset Key's absence over the last two weeks,” Turron Davenport wrote. “Key is nursing a quad injury that has kept him out of practice over that stretch. But he returned Thursday in a limited capacity. Before the injury, he was part of a rotation that included Jones, Ward, and rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this month.

“Any team looking to help their pass rush could use Key. But as a situational rusher. Key is mostly effective on passing downs and has 1.5 sacks in five games. He'll bring high energy to whoever acquires him.”

So maybe the Titans would lower the trade stakes since they realize they have in-house value behind him.

The Ravens can't stand pat if they are going to make a serious run at the Steelers for the AFC North title. They need to make at least one move to solidify one of their problem areas.