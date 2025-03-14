After another gutwrenching loss to Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills went into the 2025 NFL offseason hoping to fill the necessary holes to remain a force in the AFC. However, after signing free agents Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht, the Bills were notified that both defensive linemen popped up on the PED — performance-enhancing drug — list, forcing suspensions on the two newly acquired defenders for six games in 2025, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic on X.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane said new DE Michael Hoecht and DT Larry Ogunjobi got a notice for a PED with a suspension and both will be out for 6 games to start 2025,” Buscaglia wrote. “They'll be with the team through training camp, and then away from the team for 4 weeks.”

Going into 2025, the Bills were reportedly aware of one of the newly signed free agents' PED suspension, however, they weren't aware of both, per Ari Meirov on X.

“The Bills knew about Hoecht’s suspension but not Ogunjobi’s,” Meirov wrote. “Brandon Beane admits they wouldn’t have signed both if they had known but they will adjust and move forward.”

After releasing Von Miller, Buffalo had a new need to address their defensive front. And although Miller was clearly on the tail end of his career, he still showed a level of production greater than nothing.

So, the Bills signed Joey Bosa to fill the hole Miller left. But — after their loss in the playoffs — the Bills proved to have bigger needs than replacing one injury-prone edge rusher with another.

However, now the Bills are playing catch-up, as their two free-agent signings will miss a noticeable amount of time in the 2025 season.

Now, neither free agent missing six games will make or break the season.

Does it make Buffalo's job harder having to pay for players who will miss six games because of PED suspensions?

Certainly.

As two of their most recent free-agent signings, Hoecht signed a three-year, $21 million contract with $13.43 million guaranteed.

Ogunjobi — on the other hand — signed a one-year, $8.3 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.

So — while Ogunjobi's contract wasn't nearly as costly as Hoecht's — a combined $21 million of guaranteed money was spent on these two free agents.

And with both of them missing six games, it's safe to say the Bills wish they hadn't signed both Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi in the 2025 NFL free agency period.