The Buffalo Bills are looking better than ever heading into Week 9. Buffalo cruised to an easy 40-9 victory over Carolina on Sunday, improving their record to 5-2 on the season. Unfortunately, that win may have come at a huge cost as the fate of one Bills player hangs in the balance.

Buffalo fears that defensive tackle Ed Oliver tore his biceps on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Oliver could be sidelined indefinitely if that is the case.

The veteran defensive tackle will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury.

Oliver left Sunday's game during the first half and it was quickly reported that he suffered a biceps injury.

The Bills have already been forced to see what their defense looks like without Oliver on the field. He has only played in three games so far this season after missing multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

As a result, Oliver has only managed eight total tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble on the season.

Could the Bills become buyers at the NFL trade deadline if Ed Oliver misses time?

Depth on Buffalo's defensive line was already an issue. Now it could become a massive problem if Oliver gets a grim update from his MRI.

Article Continues Below

Veteran DaQuan Jones did not play in Week 8 and both T.J. Sanders and DeWayne Carter are already on injured reserve. That left Larry Ogunjobi, Deone Walker, and Jordan Phillips as Buffalo's only healthy interior defenders.

Bills fans will be waiting with bated breath to get an update on Oliver's MRI. If Oliver ends up missing a significant amount of time, or the rest of the season, then Buffalo will be forced to act quickly to replace him.

The Bills would almost certainly sign a free agent to the practice squad to give themselves some insurance. They may also explore the trade market ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on November 4th.

Either way, Buffalo must be disappointed in all of their defensive injuries after making so many investments on that side of the ball this offseason.

Next up for the Bills is a Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs in Buffalo.

It could prove as the ultimate acid test for where Buffalo's defense stands before the trade deadline.