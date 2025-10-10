Quarterback Kyler Murray is back at practice for the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their Week 5 clash with the Indianapolis Colts. Murray sat out Wednesday and Thursday practices this week due to a foot injury that he suffered in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Murray will return to practice on Friday before the Cardinals travel to Indianapolis later this weekend. It's a pivotal game for the Cardinals, who are 2-3 and last in one of, if not the toughest, divisions in the NFL.

Currently, the banged-up San Francisco 49ers lead the NFC West with a 4-1 record, followed by the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks with 3-2 records. The Cardinals began the season with two consecutive wins, but have now lost three straight by a combined five points, all on walk-off field goals.

Murray has been mediocre for the Cardinals so far this season. He currently ranks 13th in completion percentage, connecting on 68.3% of his passes. His passer rating (88.6) and QBR (45.1) highlight Murray's struggles, ranking 23rd and 25th, respectively.

Article Continues Below

How can the Cardinals turn their season around?

Arizona has only one option: it must develop into a playoff contender. The Cardinals currently have the hardest remaining strength of schedule, according to Tankathon.com, with 12 games left. Among those games, they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Los Angeles Rams twice.

NFC West teams have consistently boasted some of the toughest schedules in the NFL. To make the playoffs in such a tough division, teams must win close games and beat formidable opponents. So far this season, the Cardinals have not done that. Their two wins – the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers – are arguably the worst teams they'll play all season.

With Murray practicing on Friday, he's likely to be active when they face the 4-1 Colts on Sunday. A win in Indianapolis could go a long way for a franchise seeking its first playoff berth since 2021.