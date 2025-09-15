The Carolina Panthers nearly authored a comeback for the ages on Sunday, rallying from a 27-3 deficit to push the Arizona Cardinals to the brink. But the 27-22 defeat wasn’t the only blow. They also lost two starting offensive linemen to injuries that cast a shadow over the rest of the season.

Center Austin Corbett exited with a left knee injury, the same knee in which he tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season. He sat in the locker room with a large ice bag wrapped around the joint and admitted he was concerned. “Football sucks, but I love this game so much,” Corbett said. “I just told the docs we’ll figure it out tomorrow, so get an MRI and go from there.” When asked if walking off under his own power was encouraging, he quickly shook his head. “No, I did the same thing when I tore my ACL. You never know.”

On the other side of the line, right guard Robert Hunt injured his biceps and left the locker room with his arm in a sling. Hunt admitted he felt something pop and is bracing for further tests. “I felt something in there, we’ll see tomorrow,” he said. Corbett even helped him pull his shirt on before the two packed for the trip home, a moment that underscored the grim mood despite their late-game rally.

Both players will undergo testing when the team returns to Charlotte, and head coach Dave Canales did not offer updates postgame. The Panthers’ depth was immediately tested, with Cade Mays stepping in at center and Chandler Zavala at guard. They performed admirably, helping Bryce Young and the offense put up three second-half touchdowns, but losing two veteran starters in one afternoon is a tough blow for a unit the team has heavily invested in.

For Corbett, this is another chapter in an injury-plagued stretch that’s included an ACL tear, an MCL setback, and a torn biceps tendon. Hunt, meanwhile, expressed hope after speaking with backup Brady Christensen, who missed last season with a similar injury.

Despite the chaos, Carolina nearly completed the comeback. Young shook off a brutal start that included a strip-sack fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception, finishing with 328 yards and three scores. Hunter Renfrow caught two touchdowns, and rookie Tetairoa McMillan flashed star potential with 100 yards receiving.

Still, the story leaving Arizona is about Corbett and Hunt. The locker room mood said it all: muted voices, heavy ice bags, and the knowledge that a promising offensive line may look very different moving forward. As Hunt put it, “I’m blessed. We’ll see tomorrow.”