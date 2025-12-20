With the Chicago Bears taking on the Green Bay Packers in a Week 16 contest that serves as a huge rematch between the rivals, the team's injury report was filled with crucial players, including running back D'Andre Swift. As Swift was on the Bears' injury report ahead of the matchup against the Packers, the latest reporting has been revealed, which suggests his playing status.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN would report that Swift is “expected to play” with Swift on the cusp of eclipsing 1,000 yards on the ground, which would be the second time in his career to do so. He had been on the injury report with a groin injury, having been listed as “questionable” for the game.

“Bears RB D'Andre Swift (questionable, groin) is expected to play today vs. Green Bay, per source,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “With 935 yards, Swift is closing in on his second career 1,000-yard season.”

Bears to have D'Andre Swift, while missing other offensive weapons

This serves as great news for the Bears as the team will be missing wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III due to a foot and ankle injury, respectively. Both didn't practice Thursday and Friday for Chicago, as quarterback Caleb Williams will be without two receivers, though at least his top running back will be good to go.

Along with the 935 yards Swift has on the ground, he also has seven touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry to go along with 29 catches for 254 yards and a score. His last 1,000-yard season rushing was with his one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 before starting his stint with the Bears in 2024, where he recorded 959 yards and six touchdowns, while also having 42 catches for 386 yards.

At any rate, Chicago is currently at a 10-4 record, looking to hold their top spot in the NFC North as the team takes on the Packers, who have a 9-4-1 record. The two face off on Saturday night in what will be a consequential Week 16 contest, as the Bears look to redeem themselves after losing to Green Bay earlier this month, 28-21