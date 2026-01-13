Last weekend, the Chicago Bears and their fans pulled out all the stops in the NFC Wild Card game against the Packers. It worked out well because they cameback to win 31-27. Additionally, they got all the bragging rights.

One fan in particular stood out when he brought in a cheese grader into Soldier Field. A blue-collar worker named Brandon Martinez sneaked past security and brought in the cheese grader, per Mack Liederman of Block Club Chicago.

During the game, Martinez made sure to bring it out at the right time.

“The Bears finally score a touchdown, and I just started ripping it. So everyone’s going nuts,” Martinez said. “A camera crew asked me to do it again.”

After that, the camera would pan to Martinez every time the Bears scored. From there, the word was spread, and his phone blew up.

“I look at my phone and there’s over 300 text messages,” Martinez said. “I nicked two of my fingers, but yeah, I’d do it again.”

“People were coming up to me with their hands out,” Martinez said. “They’d throw cheese in the air. The energy in the city is through the roof.”

The fact that the Bears came back and won against their most significant rival at home made it even sweeter.

“The way they came back, not against any team, but Green Bay, to finish their season, it was everything,” Martinez said. “You can’t count these guys out. Once they get going, the momentum doesn’t stop.”

On Sunday, the Bears will play against the LA Rams in the Divisional Round.